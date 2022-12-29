UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen.

Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.

A second juvenile was treated for an apparent stab wound and released.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that a fourth juvenile — a 16-year-old male from Union City — had been charged with armed robbery and weapons charges in connection with the incident.

Three additional minors — a 16-year-old from Union City, and a 15-year-old female and 15-year-old male from Jersey City — were previously arrested and charged.

Weapons charges for three of the individuals relate to a "stick." The other defendant is charged with the unlawful use and possession of a knife.

According to authorities, Allen was the city's first homicide victim of 2022. An altercation led to the stabbings, authorities say.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for funeral arrangements.

"Allen was a great son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend!" the campaign says. "Anyone that met him will remember his smile and funny sense of humor. This senseless act has destroyed our family and has saddened everyone who knew him."

