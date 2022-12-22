Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

The intersection of 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue in Union City. (Google Maps/Union City police)

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot.

Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Flores was taken to Christ Hospital in Jersey City where he was pronounced dead at shortly after 7 p.m. The 15-year-old is Union City's first homicide victim of 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Caitlin Mota confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

The other unidentified teenager, who is a local 16-year-old male, is expected to survive. He is being treated at a local hospital.

A local shopowner near the scene of the stabbing called it "chaotic" and told News 12 New Jersey that the area is a popular hang-out spot for Union City High School students after they get out of class. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach a district spokesperson for confirmation on whether Flores was a student at the school.

Homicide detectives with the HCPO and Union City police are investigating the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPO at 201-915-1345.

