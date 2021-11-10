HAMILTON (Mercer) — A Trenton man has been arrested in connection with multiple package thefts.

Hamilton Police announced Wednesday that they nabbed 38-year-old Calvin Stevens on Sept. 9 while conducting surveillance of a section of town that had been plagued by porch package thefts over the past several months.

According to police, officers spotted Stevens removing a package from a porch on the 2100 block of S. Broad Street. He attempted to ride away on his bike, police said. Police then located the contents of another package theft from Independence Avenue, they said.

Stevens was charged with five additional reported package thefts in Hamilton. Police are still reviewing other cases to determine whether Stevens was involved.

Looking ahead to the holidays, police are asking the public to be aware of the dates their packages are being delivered. Anyone with additional information regarding porch pirate thefts in the area are encouraged to contact Detective Patrick Quick at 609-581-4111 or pquick@hamiltonpd.org.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

