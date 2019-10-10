After Watchung hit & run leaves boy hurt, car of interest sought

WATCHUNG — Police are looking for a white Hyundai Sonata as a "vehicle of interest" in a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old seriously injured.

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., Watchung officers responded to Valley Road, where the young pedestrian and several other kids had been crossing the road in a northbound direction, when police said he was struck by a car headed west. The other juveniles were unharmed, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. His identity has not been publicly revealed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (C.A.R.T) at 908-231-7100, or Watchung Police at 908-756-3663.

People also can submit anonymous tips, including videos and photos, via the STOPit app, which can be downloaded to smart phones for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

There also is the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

