Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native.

A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from the killing of Philip Urban at a nature preserve last weekend.

On Dec. 17, police responded around 7 p.m. to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off of Harbourton-Woodsville Road — where they found Urban's body "slumped over" in the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300.

Investigators have found that the juveniles planned to rob Urban of a quarter-pound of marijuana for $800, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Phil Urban. (Post University) Phil Urban. (Post University) loading...

Urban was a freshman at Post University in Connecticut, where he had just started his first season on the basketball team there.

He was lured to the gravel entry of the preserve, according to the prosecutor, where he was robbed of the marijuana, then shot and killed.

Due to the defendants’ ages, any further identification is being withheld. They were being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center, pending a detention hearing.

The case would be screened by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if a waiver to adult court would be sought.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.

Light Up New Jersey: Best holiday displays of 2022 We asked you to show us your brightest, most beautiful holiday displays — and here they are! Click here to vote for your favorite.

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022 May they rest in peace ...