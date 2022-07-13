After crash that killed NJ teen, illegal teen driver is charged

PITTSGROVE — A teenager who was illegally driving during a crash that killed a 15-year-old passenger this spring now faces criminal charges.

The 16-year-old was charged on May 31 with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide stemming from the death of Evan D'Anjou, according to State Police.

Police were called to the scene on May 4 after a Kia Optima with the two teens crashed into a tree near Deer Pen Park, at the intersection of McKishen Road and Buck Road in Pittsgrove.

Within two weeks after the crash, an adult was charged with allowing the unlicensed teen to use her car, as reported by NJ.com.

Tisha Gargon, 50, of Pittsgrove, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause cited in the report.

A criminal complaint said Gargon gave the teen “permission to access and drive the vehicle” on May 3.

Due to the teen’s age, identity has not been disclosed.

D'Anjou was a sophomore at Schalick High School at the time of his death.

He was also "an avid motocross enthusiast whose love of riding began at age 4," according to his obituary, which said that Field of Dreams Motocross Track was his "home away from home."

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

