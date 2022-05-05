Pittsgrove, NJ mourns another teen after fatal single-car crash

PITTSGROVE — There’s fresh grief in the township after a single-car crash that left one teen dead and another injured.

It's the second teenage fatality here in as many months.

State Police said that 15-year-old Evan D’Anjou, of Pittsgrove, was killed when the Kia Optima he was a passenger in hit a tree near Deer Pen Park on Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old male was driving the car west on McKishen Road after 6 a.m. when it went through the intersection of Route 553/Buck Road and off the road and struck the tree, police said, as reported by NJ.com.

D'Anjou was a motocross racer and was being mourned by the tight-knit community on social media.

"He was a young man with a big smile, a huge heart and an even larger personality. He was one of the rare individuals in life that leave an indelible mark on yours, from the very first moment you meet. Although we only knew you for a short time, you and your father touched our lives, by always sharing with us your unmistakably genuine kindness and friendship," according to Chris Anderson, owner of Millville racing facility NJMP Field of Dreams, in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and Facebook.

In a letter to the community, Pittsgrove School Superintendent Matthew Carney said the teen lost in the crash was a student at Schalick High School.

Anyone with potential information or who witnessed the crash can call State Police Troop “A” Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

Recent Pittsgrove school losses

Just a month ago, the Schalick High School community lost a 17-year-old student, who was riding a bike when he was struck and killed by a car not far from this week’s crash.

Christopher Jambor, of Elmer, was riding north along the southbound shoulder of Route 621/Lawrence Corner Road near the intersection with McKishen Road when he was fatally struck the evening of April 9, State Police said as reported by Daily Voice.

Arthur P Schalick HS (via Facebook) Arthur P Schalick HS (via Facebook) loading...

Last year, Pittsgrove school bus driver and cafeteria worker, Denise Powell, was killed in a bus crash while on her afternoon route from Olivet Elementary School.

The 70-year-old driver of an SUV who had veered into the path of the bus was also killed in the 2021 crash.

