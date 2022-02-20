After armed carjacking at Elizabeth mall, Newark cops find car, 2 suspects

Police said a car stolen at gunpoint from an outlet mall in Elizabeth Sunday afternoon was recovered in Newark, with two female suspects sitting inside it.

A white Honda Accord was stolen just before 2:30 p.m. outside the Mills at Jersey Gardens, by two armed suspects who were followed by a blue Honda Accord with damage to the door, according to Elizabeth officials.

At 4:55 p.m., Newark police carried out a motor vehicle stop at the 600 block of Clinton Avenue of the same vehicle reported as carjacked, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

Two female suspects inside the car were arrested, O'Hara said.

No further information was available as of Sunday evening.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

