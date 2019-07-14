Adult and infant seriously injured in Route 78 car crash

An adult and infant both were seriously hurt in a car crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County this morning, according to first responders.

The road was closed in both directions around 7:30 a.m., to allow at least two medical helicopters to land east of exit 18 for Route 22, State Police said.

What caused the crash remained under investigation.

A picture taken by passing motorist Mike Cocciolillo showed a badly damaged vehicle in the grass median.

All westbound lanes were reopened around 9 a.m. while two lanes were closed eastbound creating a multi-mile delay as of 9:30 a.m.

Route 22 east also picked up some traffic from drivers trying to get around the closure.

A week earlier, an overturned car on Route 78 eastbound near exit 11 in Bethlehem injured five family members from Brooklyn.

