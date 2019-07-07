Overturn closes Route 78 in Hunterdon County Sunday night

An overturned car on Route 78 in Hunterdon County made for a slow ride home on Sunday night.

State Police said just one car was involved in the overturn in the eastbound lanes before exit 11 for Pattenburg Road in Bethlehem just after 7 p.m. Three people inside the vehicle were flown to hospitals via medical helicopter, according to State Police.

Traffic was diverted off at exit 7 for Route 173 in Bloomsbury, creating a multi-mile delay. Route 173 eastbound also became heavy with alternative traffic trying to rejoin Route 78 at exit 11.

Delay on I-78 west at Pattemburg Rd (NJ DOT)

State Police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5