A Jersey tradition, The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show is back

A New Jersey tradition, that has been a part of the New Jersey entertainment scene for the last 20 years, is back! I'm thrilled to announce that the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show will be back at its iconic home ,on the beach, at Jenkinsons at Point Pleasant beach in New Jersey. Although this will be a shortened season, there will be plenty of opportunities to register and perform.

It all kicks off on Sunday night on July 11th at its normal time at 7pm. Registration will begin next weekend on April 30th on our website at NJ1015.com. The qualifying rounds will run each Sunday night starting on July 11 and running through Sunday night Aug. 29. The final will be held on Sunday Sept. 5 with our celebrity judges crowning the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Champion.

The Big Joe Jersey Talent show has placed over 30 of its contestants on the stages of Broadway. Several of the contestants have gone on to place in the top five of "The Voice", "America's got Talent and "American Idol". The contest is open to anyone over the age of five to 105 and duets are allowed, However the prize package is set and can not be doubled. There will also be no bands allowed as two people are the max.

Full details will be available on the registration form which will be available next weekend April 30th on NJ1015.com. It will be first come first serve when signing up. Bring your beach chairs, blankets and family and enjoy the best free local entertainment in New Jersey and thanks for your support.