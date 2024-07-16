A better ‘French’ toast, sort of …
Leftovers are a favorite in the Spadea household. Sometimes we make things in anticipation of the next day meal.
Pasta is the best example of a perfect "repurposed" leftover as I love to take the pasta and fry it in avocado oil on high heat, get a little crispy burn and melt cheese.
Well, now I've got a new favorite. This one for breakfast.
There is a great deli in Lodi, Bergen County called Vitamia Foods. More than a deli, really, as they prepare some of the best Italian and Sicilian specialties in the Garden State.
Our friends John and Tracey were stopping by last week and since I had tried one of their specialties at their home, I was eager to answer when they asked "what can we bring." The Sausage Bread.
Oh, the sausage bread! It's a homemade studded bread with the perfect ratio of meat to bread. And yes, the best part is the leftovers.
We serve the sausage bread with a cheese platter as an appetizer. Then the leftover — unsliced loaf — gets put in the fridge.
The repurpose is simple. Slice the bread about a half to ¾ of an inch. Scramble one egg in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to the egg. Then dunk the bread to get a good egg coat.
Turn on the stovetop and heat a small frying pan. Add a little olive oil and fry the bread a minute on each side until the egg is cooked.
I added a little sea salt and breakfast was perfect. A nice balance of animal protein and carbs and I was ready for the day.
