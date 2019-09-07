BRIDGETON — A 9-year-old girl was hit in the head with a baseball bat when she got in between her mother and boyfriend during a fight last week.

Police said her mother and Ryheem Hanky Jackson, 44 were arguing loudly in their apartment when a neighbor brought over a bat for the girl's mother to defend herself, according to a report by the Vineland Daily Journal about Jackson's detention hearing on Thursday.

A police report cited by the Journal said it wasn't clear if Jackson struck the girl on purpose. The girl was hospitalized and released, according to the Journal.

Jackson was arrested on assault and child endangerment charges but a judge released him pending trial.

