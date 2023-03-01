8 NJ businesses to check out on this ‘Small Business Monday’

From local artists to framers to sandwich makers and caterers, Jersey has some outstanding small businesses and owners.

Remember that small businesses account for half of the people employed in the Garden State. With more than 900,000 small businesses across the state, there are around 200,000 small businesses employing more than 1.8 million New Jerseyans.

Every Monday we honor some of the small businesses that are keeping our economy going, whether they're one of the employers or a one-person business operated by the sole owner.

I want to thank our friends at vcssoftware.com for making this segment possible. I also want to thank all of you who keep the notes coming through our free NJ 101.5 app.

Here's a list of the top 8 for this week:

Claudio's Gourmet Sandwich in Brick

Bee Bear Crafty Cottage in Tuckerton

It's a great craft store with all made-in-America products from hand-crafted necklaces to hair clips.

Revere Picture Framing in Middletown

One-man business making custom frames.

The Artist Framer in Cranford

Unique framing, art sales, and openings for local artists.

Oceania, LLC in Fords

This is a top local shipping company. According to the note we got on the free NJ 101.5 app, the owner Susan, "goes above and beyond", willing to "crawl around dirty warehouses and lift heavy items to help customers."

Lucio's Salon and Spa in Livingston

Portraits by Brian in Tinton Falls

Local artists create unique portraits of pets and people. Brian is offering a 10% discount on all orders with coupon code: SPADEA10

Cedar Grove Deli & Catering in Piscataway

Friendly service and outstanding pizza!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

