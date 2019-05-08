8 Jersey produce places you should know about

Jersey fresh produce season is underway here in the Garden State. It's what we grow while we wait to grow weed. But like weed, if you can't grow your own and want a great place to try some or buy some, here are a few places that my social media followers think you should know about. Some may even be nearby.

Chris McKelvey - "Big Joe Henry’s refrigerator."

Dennis Szymanski - "South: Hunter’s in Cinnaminson, North: Donaldson’s in Mansfield."

Peter Szewzek - "Delicious Orchards,Colts Neck Rt.34. I've been going there since 1975."

Adam Daniel - "Definitely DO... Or Twin Pond Farm Garden Center & Country Market in Howell."

Susan Rochester - "Zucconi Dieker's Farm on Bordentown Ave in South Amboy, has been around since I remember as a teenager"

Ross Boory - "Route 206 in Pemberton Township"

Teddy Maturo - "Silverton Farms, Toms River"

