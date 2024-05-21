Jersey strawberries are here…but you have to know where to go

While visiting my favorite farm stand over the weekend I was greeted with the unmistakable aroma of fresh strawberries. Yes, Jersey strawberries. You won't find them in your local supermarket.

Most of those come from California, even when New Jersey berries are in season as they are now. It turns out they're very perishable but also very delicious.

Maybe you've always and only had strawberries from the supermarket, and you like the taste. Do yourself a big favor and get to a local New Jersey farm stand or produce market and pick yourself up a quart or two.

You will be amazed at the difference in taste from those berries that somehow make it all the way across the country and still look so good.

New Jersey strawberries Dennis Malloy TSM loading...

The taste and freshness are one-third of what you'll get with a Jersey strawberry. If you want to really dive into it and pick your own, there are plenty of places throughout the Garden State to do just that.

It's a great activity for the kids and it shows them just where food actually comes from. Strawberry picking started this past weekend and will be good for about a month until late June.

The peak time is June 1st to around the 10th (check out the calendar here).

New Jersey strawberries Dennis Malloy TSM loading...

Here are some great tips if you decide to go pick your own. If you're not up to getting out in the field just head to your local farm stand and get 'em while the gettin' is good. You're welcome!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

