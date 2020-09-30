$5,000 reward to find who tossed poodle from speeding car

PATERSON — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever threw a poodle out the window of a speeding car on Saturday.

The dog survived and continues to recover.

The poodle named "Bear" was found lifeless near the curb of Market Street. The dog had thick matted fur and was in "grave condition," according to Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCando.

Bear was brought to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge where he had surgery Monday to repair a diaphragmatic hernia, which spilled the dog's liver into the chest cavity. Chest and feeding tubes were inserted to assist with recovery.

DeCando told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday that Bear ate a little for the first time and he's trying to get up on his legs.

The refuge on its Facebook page said the dog is responsive, “alert, stable, and breathing comfortably out of oxygen” Doctors also believe he is blind.

"He tries to look around and adjust his body, but he is unable to move or stand yet.The plan moving forward is to monitor Bear closely and continue to reassess his neurological function," the refuge said.

Bear was diagnosed with pelvic fractures, skin lesions and a possible skull fracture and herniated diaphragm when he arrived.

DeCando said he is appreciative of the outpour of support for Bear from all around the country.

"I"ve got people from California, Chicago, all over the United States calling, hoping the dog gets better. I want to thank everyone out there," DeCando said.

The investigation continues. PETA put up the reward on Tuesday to help find whoever is responsible.

"PETA urgently needs the public’s help in solving this case, especially if this dog’s abuser has other animals at home," PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a written statement.

DeCando asked anyone with information about the incident to call Paterson police at 973-881-3640.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ