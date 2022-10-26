42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities.

Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred that morning.

In total, 42 defendants were named, including multiple members of different gangs that operate throughout the Garden State. The arrests date back to last month.

"We have taken 37 guns off the street, we have removed large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from our communities so that they can not poison more people," Sellinger said.

Wednesday morning in Newark, multiple agencies netted 13 members and associates of the Grape Street Crips gang, Sellinger said. Most were charged with conspiring to operate and maintain a drug trafficking organization that distributed narcotics in the Oscar Miles housing complex, he said.

Earlier this month, 12 alleged members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang were charged in a racketeering conspiracy. According to an indictment, the members have committed murder, shootings, armed carjackings, and robberies in Newark and Irvington.

In September, five individuals were charged with conspiring to participate in a drug trafficking organization in Lincoln Park and Newark. Thirteen firearms were seized, along with significant quantities of drugs, Sellinger said.

Also last month, seven members and associates of the Bounty Hunter Bloods gang were charged with participating in a racketeering conspiracy. The organization allegedly operated in Somerset, Middlesex, Passaic and Mercer counties, as well as within the New Jersey prison system.

Some of the Bounty Hunter Bloods charges stem from shootings in New Brunswick two years ago that left two people dead.

In addition, five alleged members and associates of the Trinitarios street gang were charged in September with conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin, and for firearms offenses, Sellinger said.

The investigations were conducted under the Office of the U.S. Attorney's Violent Crime Initiative, which targets dangerous offenders and criminal organizations in the state.

NJ sees reduction in gun violence

According to officials, law enforcement actions like these have helped to appreciably diminish the number of shooting incidents statewide.

Compared to the same time last year, New Jersey is experiencing a 23% reduction in shooting incidents, according to State Police data. Newark's year-to-date total is down 30%, Jersey City's is down 27%, and Paterson's is down 12%.

"We are making our state safer. And where you're seeing in other parts of the country violent crime on the rise, we're seeing it decline here in the state," said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "It's not mission-accomplished, we have a lot of work left to do."

The following individuals have been charged across the five investigations:

Oscar Miles drug trafficking organization, Newark

Thomas Barney, 47, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Najuwan Blake-Williams, 23, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Altray Brown, 29, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Ali Carney, 44, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Najee Carney, 21, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Mookadean Cheeseboro, 25, Essex County — possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Tyrone Cradle, 26, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Michael Griffin, 32, Essex County — possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Jaquan McAllister, 21, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Ikaim McSwain, 32, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Latif Terry, 39, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Shaquan Ward, 37, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Taji Williams, 37, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Zaid Williams, 35, Essex County — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips criminal organization

Jason Franklin, aka "Freak," aka "OG Freak," 38, Essex County — RICO conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm

Elijah Williams, aka "Lil Smith," 22, Essex Couny — RICO conspiracy

Tre Byrd, aka "Bands," aka "G Bands," 21, Essex County — RICO conspiracy

Kareen Green, aka "Try Me," 31, Essex County — RICO conspiracy

Tyheim Terry, aka "Ty," aka "Rollin' Ty," 24, Essex County — RICO conspiracy, carjacking, possession of firearm in furtherance of crime of violence

Amir Warden, aka "Stampz," aka "Killa," 30, Essex County — RICO conspiracy

Rahjon Cox, aka "Tsu Surf," 32, Essex County — RICO conspiracy, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition

Amir Edmonds, aka "G Baby," 21, Essex County — RICO conspiracy possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime

Abdul Yarrell, aka "Runit Up," aka "BB," 23, Union County — RICO conspiracy

Nygee Johnson, aka "Gito," 24, Essex Couny, RICO conspiracy

Bounty Hunter Bloods criminal organization

Walter Boyd, aka "Walt," aka "Walt Daddy," 34, Middlesex County — RICO conspiracy

Isiah Daniels, aka "Ice," 34, Middlesex County — RICO conspiracy

Joel Lyons, aka "Jayski," 21, Middlesex County — RICO conspiracy

Gede Maccelus, aka "G Baby," 21, Mercer County — RICO conspiracy

Armando Ortiz, aka "Mando," 24, Somerset County — RICO conspiracy

Malik Stringer, aka "Rambo," 24, Somerset County — RICO conspiracy

Kimani Wanyoike, aka "Ki," 21, Somerset County — RICO conspiracy

Lincoln Park drug trafficking investigation

Ramon Mangan, 39, Newark — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon

Jamar Farrell, 44, Newark — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon

Khalid Holland, 43, Newark — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Tyree Norris, 33, Newark — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Ted Sanon, 22, Hillside — conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Dashawn Hines, 23, Newark — possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Trinitarios

Andy Dilone, 23, Paterson — conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine

Malvin Pena, aka "Rabia," 28, Paterson — unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, distribution of heroin

Andy Santiago Sanchez-Polanco, aka "Tigre," 25, Paterson — conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Jefry Tupete, aka "Jeff," 33, Paterson — distribution of heroin

Cesar Valerio, aka "Chico Trini," 30, Paterson — conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine

