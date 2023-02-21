4 unique NJ businesses you didn’t think you needed to check out

As we do every Monday on the morning show, we celebrated New Jersey's small business community this week. We had such a flood of calls and people who wanted us to promote their business it was hard to narrow down for a post.

Here are a few that stood out to me. Each of them are unique and they don't necessarily come to mind when you think about small businesses.

Hope you get the chance to use them all at some point!

Lisa in Woodbridge owns One Love Photo Booth. She's ready to provide your next event with an opportunity to have your guests capture the memory.

Jennifer in Branchburg writes and publishes kids reading and activity books and sells them on Amazon under her company name ChamRocks Design.

ChamRocks Designs Coloring Book on Amazon ChamRocks Designs Coloring Book on Amazon loading...

Sean Mabey, my friend who serves as a councilman in Kinnelon, owns a great business called M&B Septic Service and has expanded to offering portable restrooms for festivals and at-home weddings. Visit Noah's Ark Portable Restrooms.

Tony in Monroe owns Corn Stars LLC and makes products for the corn hole industry. It's a leveler for your cornhole board to make sure you're playing with the proper pitch! Yes, there's a cornhole industry.

