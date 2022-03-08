NEWARK — Police want to know who's responsible for a triple shooting that left one man dead.

Three males were shot on the 300 block of 10th Street on Monday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. All three were transported to University Hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead at 1:54 p.m.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Newark resident Frankie Fields.

The two other victims are in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the county prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

