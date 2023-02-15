20 great places to make a movie in New Jersey

More and more movies are being made in New Jersey thanks to tax incentives signed by Gov. Murphy. Here's a list of major shows and movies that were filmed here last year. Among those being filmed this year is Zack Braff's "A Good Person" and "Beer League 2" written by Jimmy Palimbo.

Recently The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities.

New Jersey has definitely come a long way when it comes to making movies in our state. We also have some great stories here that would be movie worthy. But what about locations?

No matter what type of movie you want to shoot, I guarantee you'll find the perfect background right here. You want the beach, we've got it. Do you want mountains? Cities? Countryside? You name it, it's here.

Who can forget that memorable Sopranos show that took place in the Pinelands? I think of that every time my phone reception drops.

Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Here are some other great Jersey locations that would be great places to shoot movies according to my social media following.

Mike Bocchetti

The great thing about New Jersey is you have the country the city the beach and close to Manhattan I love NJ because it’s diverse.

Frank Schear

Howell. They did many years ago, look up The Benniker Gang with Andrew McCarthy. They were driving through Missouri, but when they arrived, you could clearly see the Royal Lounge and Regent Diner on Route 9 and they checked in at the Moon Motel also on Route 9. Earlier in the movie they stopped for gas at the Mustang Gas and Oil in Jackson over by Great Adventure. Also a movie with Ron Howard and Mickey Rourke, I can't remember the name, parts were filmed in Perrineville.

Mark Pica

Depends on the type of movie

Gangster/ Jersey City / Newark

Love / Cape May

Comedy / Hoboken

Thriller/ the Pine Barrens

Steve Eccles

Ocean Grove

Giulio Poli

Alpine

Chris Corona Moses

North Wildwood

Jim Santore

Camden

Alan Binger

Sayreville - specifically, a horror movie

Rob Dylan

Atlantic City

Ricky Spoletini

At The quick stop in Leonardo, NJ.

Harris Kohen

Princeton

Steve Troise

Great Adventure

Mark Gruzlovic

Seaside Heights!

John Kensil

That old mental hospital in Trenton

Tanker Dave Ryden

Historic Basking Ridge

Ken Krauter

Long Beach Island

Timothy Oneill

The villas Cape May

Maureen Angelica Lynch

Point Pleasant, NJ

Robert Leonetti

Frenchtown

