We outta be in pictures and we are! Thanks to tax incentives enacted in 2018 and some great locations, New Jersey could one day be the movie-making capital of the world. In fact, 8 major movie and TV projects are being filmed right here in the Garden State.

According to Dino Flammia's story which quotes Steven Gorelick of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commision, New Jersey is becoming the "go-to place" to shoot movies and television shows.

Not only do we have great locations and great fictional stories like "The Sopranos" and great reality shows like "The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the Jersey Shore franchise, but we also have some great "based on a true story" that events that happened in New Jersey that would make great movies.

I asked my New Jersey 101.5 listeners as well as my social media following and here's what they came up with

They've never made a big budget movie about The Jersey Devil.

Robert Torres

“Sandy” a film reliving and a retelling of the 2012 superstorm (one of if not the biggest hurricanes in centuries) In theaters October 22, 2022

Michael G Davis

With all the movie documentaries out their like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman just to name a few I'm surprised nothing about Bruce Springsteen

Nick Wargo

The mobs involvement in Atlantic city until scarfos arrest plus the carhart saga in mount holly in 1975

The "Union City" Mayor Musto Series

Thomas Evans

The Camden massacre, perpetrated by Howard Unruh, in 1949.

Axel Jay

The continuing saga of Lakewood --

Then and Now!

Chuck Homler

All the crazy crap at Action Park. A generally fun guy making crazy ass rides that weren't exactly safe.

Cindy Nieto

The murder in Colts Neck, where Paul Caneiro "allegedly" murdered his brother Keith Caneiro, Keith's wife Jennifer, and their 2 children.

Jersey Steve Tortu

The 70s nightclub circuit. I played in bands such as Savage, Nasty Dog, Ransom, etc. 🎼🎸.

The club scene was red hot and the stories some of us who played the Jersey club scene will make you laugh, cry, cringe, and wish we could all do it again

Eric Davis

Hindenburg disaster

Chuck Homler

Do any of you know about U-869? The wreck of a German submarine was found off the coast of New Jersey. Divers out of Belmont kept diving it to try to find more information and discover its identity.

You're so deep that they could only be down for a very brief period of time before hypoxia set in.

There's a book called Shadow Divers.

This would make an awesome movie.

Don Malvasi

Bridgegate

Don Malvasi

The Ron Previte Story (based on the book The Last Gangster by George Anastasia)

Lisa Kurtzer

My "date" from Match.com....Spoiler alert, it involved the Secret Service showing up on my doorstep one Saturday morning.....😳

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.