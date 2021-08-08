8 major movie and TV projects being filmed in New Jersey

Thanks to tax incentives enacted in 2018, to go along with a nice variety of location options, New Jersey is becoming the "go-to place" to shoot movies and television shows, according to Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission.

This year alone, film and television production could bring in more than $500 million for the Garden State.

"I would say it's going to be the best year in terms of the amount of shooting days, the volume of major projects, and certainly in terms of revenue that the state accrues from film-making," Gorelick told New Jersey 101.5.

A couple of major films shot right here in New Jersey are on their way to a theatrical release later this year, including "West Side Story" from Steven Spielberg, and "The Main Saints of Newark," a prequel to the HBO series "The Sopranos."

But the camera is still rolling in New Jersey on a number of productions for both the big and small screen. Here's a look at some films and television programs that are currently shooting here, just wrapped, or are about to start filming.

8 major projects being filmed in New Jersey These films and TV shows are shooting in New Jersey, just wrapped, or are about to start rolling.

