Trailer for Sopranos prequel is finally here and it’s riveting

After the many delays of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ the project took another huge step forward. The movie trailer has been released.

The project, a prequel to the HBO series The Sopranos, has been talked about for years. There were many delays, many teases, and then, as Tony Soprano himself would have said, “Real life and COVID came along and f%*#ed the whole thing up!” The film was originally set to be released on September 25, 2020. The realities of the pandemic and what it did to the theater business changed it all and eventually pushed it off to October 1, 2021.

We finally get a sneak peak in the form of the official trailer. The prequel begins in 1967 where Tony lives in “the Neck;” the Ironbound section of Newark. The movie not only captures the grit of Jersey it captures some history with the backdrop of the Newark riots included.

If you were a Sopranos fan you already know why the actor playing the young Tony Soprano captures the character so beautifully. Young Tony is played by James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael Gandolfini. Take a look.

As a fan of the series I can say there’s a truly eerie moment at 2:00 in where Michael Gandolfini as young Tony is sitting at a table and looks up where you swear his father is alive, staring through his eyes and again playing Tony with his award-winning precision.

Ray Liotta is also in this film. Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Lawrence Konner and David Chase, this is one movie I think true Sopranos fans need to see in a theater. You won’t have to though. It will also be available via HBO Max.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

