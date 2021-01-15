‘Sopranos’ prequel delayed yet again

Thought you’d get to see The Many Saints of Newark on March 12? Fuggetaboutit. The Sopranos prequel has once again been delayed.

The original release date was September 25, 2020 but the pandemic had other ideas. A ton of movie projects were delayed and this was among them. Last month it was announced the movie wouldn’t be out until March 12, 2021 and that it would also be released on HBO Max at the same time. But that was before a crushing new wave of COVID-19 swept the land.

Now it’s announced the new release date is September 24, 2021.

James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini posted the following on Instagram this week: “Rival gangsters, the Newark riots, and a ton of gabagool will be delivered directly to theaters and @hbomax. The wait will be worth it. Love y’all.”

The film was shot in part in Newark with a lot of Jersey people serving as extras who are waiting to see themselves on the big screen. Another filming location was Holsten’s ice cream parlor in Bloomfield where Tony Soprano did or didn’t get whacked.

Fortunately diehard Sopranos fans are used to long waits. The HBO series often took lengthy hiatuses between seasons.

