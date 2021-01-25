2 shot dead at birthday party in Burlington County

EDGEWATER PARK — Two men were shot to death at a birthday celebration early Sunday morning, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The bodies of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton, and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro, were found around 1 a.m. at the house on Dogwood Road.

Coffina said about 10 people had attended the indoor party.

The two men were the only victims of the gunfire, Coffina said. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and authorities have not said whether they knew what motivated the shooting.

CBS Philly identified Donte Benns as the host, who said he found Gist dead inside his car while Thompson died by his side inside the house.

Glass was shattered when the bullets hit the house, Benns told CBS Philly.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Monday morning.

Thompson had three children and was about to start a clothing line while Gist had two children was going to partner with Benns with a trucking business, he told CBS Philly.

Coffina asked anyone with information about the incident to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

