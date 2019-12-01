South Brunswick cops: 2 post office collection boxes pried open

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two post office collection mailboxes were found pried open at two separate locations in the township early Sunday, police said.

South Brunswick police said a mailbox outside the Dayton branch on Georges Road looked as if it had been broken into around 6:40 a.m., with several letters still inside. A responding officer said a witness described two people walking around the post office trying to get in before leaving in an older model white sedan, according to police.

A second damaged mailbox was found just before 10 a.m. at the Monmouth Junction branch located on Ridge Road.

Police said that mailbox also had been pried open and was empty. A nearby resident told police they saw a white sedan around the post office building hours earlier, around 4 a.m.

The two post offices are roughly 10 minutes' driving distance apart.

Stealing mail is a federal crime, punishable with possible jail time as is tampering with a mailbox, according to the United States Postal Service.

South Brunswick police asked anyone with information these incident to call them at 732-329-4646 or the US Postal Inspection Service at 888-877-7544.

