2 people killed crossing busy Toms River road

🚨A man and woman were struck crossing Fischer Boulevard in Toms River

🚨They were not in a crosswalk, according to police

🚨The driver that struck them stayed at the scene

TOMS RIVER — Two pedestrians were struck and killed while trying to cross a busy Ocean County road Tuesday night.

Toms River police said Craig Parson, 72, and Debra Wright, 68, both of Toms River, were crossing Fischer Boulevard just north of Hazelwood Road around 6:55 p.m. and were struck by a Toyota Corolla in the right lane. They were pronounced dead at Community Medical Center.

The driver of the Toyota was treated at the crash scene for non-life-threatening injuries. No violations were issued, according to police.

The pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

It was the third fatal crash in Toms River in 2025.

