2 NJ restaurants named among 100 best in the entire country

Two New Jersey eateries received such high praise from diners that they're considered among the 100 best restaurants in the entire country, as reported by Patch.

OpenTable, the reservation and review platform, is out with its 2024 list, based on reviews from verified users, and metrics such as direct searches.

The list took into account reviews made between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024.

The top 100 were not ranked against one another. They were simply posted on the OpenTable website in alphabetical order.

Top 100: New Jersey entries

The two New Jersey spots to make the list each earned a review score of 4.9 out of 5.

Stella Restaurant (Ventnor, Atlantic County)

Stella, a father and son operation, "features unique menus in a classy supper club environment," according to OpenTable.

The BYOB restaurant promotes itself as contemporary American.

It's only open on Fridays and Saturdays. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m.

Check this page for the latest menu. The restaurant is located at 7303 Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor.

The LoBianco family recently acknowledged the OpenTable ranking on Instagram, thanking their "loyal guests" for support over the last two decades.

Review on OpenTable: "This restaurant is a gem. The service is wonderful and the food is great. It has a NY vibe but is also cozy and comfortable. It remains my favorite restaurant for any occasion."

The Saddle River Inn (Saddle River, Bergen County)

This OpenTable description may be all you need to read: "Romantic BYOB set inside an elegantly restored barn serving upscale French-American cuisine."

The inn offers a seasonal menu and caviar service along the banks of the Saddle River.

Children under 10 are not permitted at Saddle River Inn. The restaurant's dress code prohibits shorts, hats, sneakers, sweatshirts, and more.

The inn is closed on Sundays and Mondays. It's located at 2 Barnstable Court in Saddle River.

Review on OpenTable: "First time there and everything was perfect. Everyone was very nice and the waiter thoroughly explained the menu and specials. The ambiance is cozy and romantic.Food came fast and was delicious all around. It’s pricey but worth it."

