New Jersey residents say these are the best spots for Mexican food

When Taco Bell won't cut it, and you're in the mood for authentic Mexican cuisine, New Jersey has no shortage of delicious options.

We know New Jersey 101.5 listeners are passionate about eating, so we took to social media to determine the best spots for Mexican food in the Garden State.

Within 24 hours, the post had received more than 200 responses, with credit given to restaurants in every county of the state.

Some restaurants received more votes and thumbs up from followers than others.

Scroll down to see which New Jersey eateries were cited the most by listeners and readers.

The last entry is controversial, apparently. But we included it on this list because it easily received more votes than any other restaurant in New Jersey.

Best Mexican restaurants in NJ, according to residents These restaurants received praise from New Jersey 101.5 followers when they were asked to name the best spot for Mexican food. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea