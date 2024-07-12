2 families in NJ suffering the loss of a loved one: You can help

Got a note from my friend Heather Brittain earlier this week. She's a New Jersey actress and has been on the show many times. Heather's family suffered a tragic loss recently and she asked for our help.

Her son's grandmother and cousin were found murdered in their Maryland home. Iona, known affectionately as "Mum Mum" was 75 years old and cousin Autumn was just 29.

Police have no leads yet but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

In the meantime, we need to raise $20,000 to cover funeral costs. Here's the link if you can spare some of your hard-earned dollars.

On another sad note closer to home, a stalwart defender of parental rights and school kids has passed away.

John Camera was a strong voice on the Colts Neck Board of Education, leading the pushback against the state's egregious assault on mom and dad. We spent time in Colt's Neck throughout the campaign in 2023 helping newcomers under the slate "Colt's Neck Kids First" win seats on the local board.

I got a note from John's wife Phyllis letting me know that our friend had passed away. John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on May 1 and deteriorated very quickly.

Please visit the GoFundMe page and help the family if you can.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

