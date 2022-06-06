2 brothers shot, one fatally, Monday morning at Ewing, NJ deli

EWING — Two men were shot at sunrise, one fatally, at a deli on the border with Trenton Monday morning.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and Holman Avenue around 6:10 a.m. Both men were hospitalized, where one was pronounced dead. The prosecutor did not disclose the relationship or the circumstances of the shooting.

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy told New Jersey 101.5 that the brothers had recently taken over the operation of the deli. They made a number of improvements to the store and to the food, according to McCarthy, who is a regular.

"It's been a landmark and they made it more spacious, increased the space inside and it was just a nice ambiance," McCarthy said. "We knew we could go over there and get a great sandwich and talk to the brothers."

No arrests have been made. Onofri asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

