19-year-old killed woman, then 14-year-old helped hide the body, cops say

TEANECK — A 19-year-old man killed a Cresskill woman and enlisted the help of a 14-year-old to hide her body — found stabbed, weighed down in a creek with cinderblocks and with a plastic bag around her head — according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Mark Musella said Divna Rosasco, 51, was reported missing to Cresskill police just after midnight on Monday. Her SUV was discovered at Overpeck County Park in Teaneck and a search using K-9s found her body in a creek at the end of a dock, covered by a bed sheet and weighed with rope and duct tape, according to Musella.

Nicolas Coirazza, 19, and the 14-year-old were found together by police at a hotel parking lot in a Uber vehicle trying to leave the area, the prosecutor's office said. It didn't say how the two teens were identified as suspects.

Musella said Coirazza was "known" to Rosasco's family and she was killed inside her own home, but did not reveal the nature of the relationships between the teens and Rosasco.

Police have not released the identity of the 14-year-old because of the minor's age.

Coirazza was charged with one count of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree disturbing human remains, third-degree hindering apprehension of another, third-degree hindering apprehension of self and fourth-degree tampering with evidence He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance.

The 14-year-old has been charged with one count of second-degree disturbing human remains, one count of third-degree hindering apprehension of another, one count of third-degree hindering apprehension of self and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Rosasco was an agent with Keller Williams Town Life in Tenafly and the event and creative concept manager at Acadia Catering of Emerson, according to her Facebook page. A friend of Rosasco's verified to New Jersey 101.5 she is the same person seen at that page..

Robert Anzilotti, chief of detectives for the prosecutor's office told told NorthJersey.com a homicide less than a mile from Rosasco's home was under investigation but was a domestic incident, and unrelated.

