15-year-old killed by hit-run driver in Lakewood on Friday night

LAKEWOOD — Police are looking for a driver who struck a 37-year-old man and his son Friday night, leaving the teen to die.

The father and son were walking east on Oak Street about 9 p.m. when they were hit from behind by a dark, newer model Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep did not stop and was last seen heading south on Albert Avenue, police said.

The father only suffered an elbow injury but the teen was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the father as Jesus Lopez-Ramirez but have not released the boy's name.

Portions of the east-bound side of Oak Street have a road shoulder but no sidewalk.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 732-363-0200.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.