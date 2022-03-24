Bernardsville, NJ man began molesting girl when she was 6, cops say

BERNARDSVILLE — A township resident has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor that occurred over a number of years, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

According to officials, Teodoro Velazquez sexually assaulted a female numerous times between 2013 and 2016, while she was 6 through 9 years old, in Bernardsville.

The 68-year-old was arrested without incident on Wednesday. On June 21, the prosecutor's office received information from a 14-year-old who indicated that she had been the victim of sexual assault years ago.

Velazquez, who lives on Anderson Hill Road, has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The defendant is in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Officials urge anyone with information related to Velazquez to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bernardsville Police Department at 908-766-0037.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.