13-year-old shot several times on Atlantic City Expressway

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy was shot several times on the Atlantic City Expressway early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The car was headed westbound near the Garden State Parkway and pulled over to call 911, State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez said.

Police are still looking for the shooter's vehicle, Goez said.

The teen, who was the only person struck, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City and then flown to Cooper University Hospital, according to Goez. He was in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours for the initial investigation.

The incident remain under investigation.

