12 romantic Valentine’s Day dates in NJ (that aren’t dinner)

It’s hard enough to come up with ideas for great romantic Valentine’s Day dates when we’re not going through this COVID-19 thing. Now, you got to come up with ways to celebrate without worrying about being around too many people. You want to try to follow protocols, but at the same time try to let romance bloom and forget about the pandemic. Not to mention the fact that so many date venues have either closed or have made it so restrictive that it’s going to be difficult to get in.

Dinner can be very romantic and there are thousands restaurants in New Jersey they can give you that Valentine’s Day experience. But what about people who don’t feel comfortable going to restaurants right now? I’m going to throw some ideas out at you for non dining Valentine’s Day experiences

Boardwalk

It’s time to bundle up and go for a walk on the boards. You do it all summer long you take it for granted that it’ll be there for you next year so you forget about it all winter. But there’s nothing more beautiful than waves crashing a cold wind snapping at you a bright starry winter night strolling hand-in-hand or mitten in mitten along the ocean.

Appalachian trail

Hiking is breathtaking in New Jersey. Some of the most beautiful trails are here in New Jersey and there’s nothing like nature to get your romance revving. The part of the Appalachian trail that runs through New Jersey is stunning and the perfect place to take a Romantic hike.

Echo Lake Stables, Newfoundland

OK it might sound a little bit cheesy. But is there anything more romantic than a horse drawn carriage ride? And chances are, you’ve never done it here in New Jersey. If you really want to surprise the love of your life with something cool ants romantic, especially if a proposal is on the menu, a horse drawn carriage at Echo Lake stables is the way to go.

Grape Escape

The grape escape in Dayton is a unique and romantic Valentine’s Day date idea. Not only can you make your own wine but you also have a choice of ravioli making, mozzarella cheese making, or you can bottle your own oil or balsamic vinegar.. Enjoy agree a great wine experience with the one you love .

Seastreak

A hop, skip, and a jump to Atlantic Highlands will put you right at the sea streak ferry pier. There is nothing more romantic than a ferry ride from New York to New Jersey with its magnificent coastal views and then of course seeing the bright lights of Manhattan come to view under the moon. You can either hop off and have a quick Walk around downtown Manhattan or maybe even do some shopping and by each other a romantic gift and then hop back on the ferry for the Equally fun ride home

The Farm Cooking School Titusville

If you choose not to go out to eat, how about creating your own magnificent meal. Standing side-by-side whipping up some thing beautiful and delicious can be so romantic. Try out the farm cooking school in Titus New Jersey for some fun and high end cooking classes together

Jazz Club

In the movies there’s no such thing as a romantic date without a stop at a hop in jazz club. When was the last time you went to one? Probably never, right? Well it’s time. In Madison, Shanghai jazz restaurant and bar blends great jazz and other cool live musical performances with great food and drinks.

Spa day

New Jersey has its share of beautiful Day spa's. There are so many to choose from where you can enjoy a day together with a couples massage, a Himalayan salt room experience and more.

Absecon Lighthouse

For a unique and fun couples activity with a bit of history thrown in too,

Climb to the top of this 1800s landmark lighthouse in Absecon. Together you can enjoy a magnificent view of the Atlantic City coast line and beyond.

Princeton Art Museum

Always free and open to the public, the Princeton art museum has been around since 1755. It beckons you to come in and wander around to view it’s magnificent works of art for a beautiful and historical experience. Bring your significant other to enjoy this culturally enriching experience and then walk around beautiful historic Princeton for a sweet romantic date.

Aquarium

The Point pleasant boardwalk does not only exist in the summer!!! Trust me, you will love it in the winter, too. And if you do choose to take a trip to the Point Pleasant boardwalk on Valentine’s Day you will not be disappointed. After the boardwalk stroll that I suggested above, make sure to stop in to Jenkinson‘s aquarium where the wonders of the sea are always so much fun to see. Especially when you’re

in love.

Art class

At Around the Corner Art Center in Freehold or in Morganville, you can take a painting class together as a couple. Sip a glass of wine while the two of you create some thing together or separately. They also offer custom framing, paint your own pottery, and other art activities. Now, more than ever, it feels good to get your creative juices flowing and do something different.

