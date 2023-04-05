11 things to do in New Jersey as soon as it starts to warm up

We’ve been experiencing some real Spring temperatures recently. But on the other hand, you know how it is with April. There’s sometimes more lion than lamb. Nevertheless, spring has finally sprung and with it comes the promise of warm weather and endless possibilities for outdoor activities.

Here are the top 11 great things to do in New Jersey when it finally gets warm out again.

Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 (NJ DEP) loading...

🌼 Hit up the beach: Let's start with the obvious, shall we? New Jersey has some of the most beautiful beaches on the east coast, from Cape May to Sandy Hook.

🌼 Go hiking: New Jersey may not be known for its mountains, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of great hiking trails to explore. Check out the Delaware Water Gap or the Palisades for some scenic views.

Photo by Justin Louis Photo by Justin Louis loading...

🌼 Explore the Pine Barrens: This unique ecosystem covers a huge portion of South Jersey and is full of interesting wildlife and historic sites.

🌼 Visit a winery: New Jersey has over 50 wineries, so why not spend a day sampling some local vino?

Kayaking on the Delaware River Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

🌼 Go kayaking: Whether you prefer calm lakes or rushing rivers, New Jersey has plenty of options for paddlers of all skill levels.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

🌼 Visit a boardwalk: From the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk to the more low-key Wildwood Boardwalk, there's nothing quite like strolling along the Jersey shore with an ice cream cone in hand.

🌼 Check out a state park: New Jersey has over 50 state parks, so take your pick and enjoy some fresh air and nature.

Flatbrook Farm/Facebook Flatbrook Farm/Facebook loading...

🌼 Visit a farm: Spring means it's time for fresh produce and baby animals, so why not spend a day at a local farm?

🌼 Go fishing: New Jersey has plenty of great fishing spots, from the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean.

Yankees Twins Baseball New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe throws to first on a double play in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) loading...

🌼 Catch a baseball game: Whether you're a fan of the Yankees or the Mets, there's nothing like a day at the ballpark. There's plenty of minor league teams in NJ to check out, too.

🌼 Attend a music festival: New Jersey is home to plenty of music festivals throughout the spring and summer, from Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood to Sea Hear Now in Asbury Park.

So there you have it, folks. Eleven great things to do in New Jersey when it finally gets warm out again. Now go and enjoy all that the Garden State has to offer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore