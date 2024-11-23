10 years ago today the greatest NFL catch happened in New Jersey

Controversial? Maybe. But there’s no denying the shockwave sent around the world when Odell Beckham Jr. made the infamous catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

I was 14 at the time. Odell was my hero. He was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL and played right here in my backyard.

It was his rookie season back in 2014. He had already set the world on fire with his theatrics and knack for the big play. November 23rd, 2014, only upped the ante.

Leading the game 7-3, Eli Manning threw a deep pass down the right sideline at MetLife Stadium that sent the sports world into a frenzy.

Beckham Jr. reached back with one arm and caught the ball with three fingers, all while being interfered with by a defender. It was, at the time, and is to this day, the greatest catch I’ve ever seen.

And just like that, Beckham Jr’s stardom was catapulted into a new dimension. His greatness on the field was an afterthought. From that moment on, he would always be remembered for “the catch.”

In typical Giants fashion, they would lose that game to the Cowboys 31-28. But nobody remembers that when they think of this game.

They remember the unthinkable catch of one of the NFL’s brightest young superstars. A catch that transcends the game. One that will never be forgotten.

The Giants have had plenty of games in the last decade that you remember for the wrong reasons. November 23rd, 2014 will always be remembered for the right reason.

