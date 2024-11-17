I played one last round of golf in 2024 at this gem of a course

I think I’ve said it for so long now that the golf season is winding down.

This weekend, I think, officially marked the end. It’s a sad reality. I love spending my free time out on the links.

I had a nice send-off round for 2024 at Northampton Valley Country Club, just across the border in Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Even though it’s not in New Jersey, it’s not a far drive for anyone who lives in Central Jersey.

It’s an old-style course. Lots of tree-lined fairways. There are some really tough chutes you have to hit through. If your driver isn’t on, it can be a long day. Thankfully, mine was pretty decent.

The fairways were in great shape, the greens a bit bumpy, but they rolled pretty true. And even though the greens didn’t seem like they would be that fast, they were.

I played from the tips because the yardage was only 6,400 yards. It’s not a bomber's course by any means. Virtually all shots require precision.

There’s not much room to miss anywhere on the course. If you miss left or right, you’ll find yourself stuck in the trees with virtually no shot at the green.

So, if you’re not feeling good with the driver, you should hit irons off the tee.

It was a great send-off to one of my favorite golf seasons in recent memory.

I already can’t wait for 2025.

