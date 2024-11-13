I flew out of this alternative NJ airport that’s too good to keep secret

I call it a secret because I'd like it to stay that way.

It's not one of the major airports near us (Newark, Laguardia, JFK, Philly), but if more people knew about it or tried it out, they'd never go back.

If I could get a flight out of this airport, I'd do it every time over and over again.

Long TSA lines? Won't find that here.

Confusion about where your gate is? That doesn't exist here, either.

Crazy traffic trying to pick up and drop off? Forget it.

It will be the smoothest airport experience you've ever had, hands down.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I'm talking about the Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, New Jersey.

I recently flew out of this airport on a short golf trip to Georgia. It was the smoothest airport experience ever. I got there about 50 minutes before my flight boarded, figuring that there might be some kind of wait for TSA or checked bags.

I was wrong. I walked right up to the counter to check my bags without any wait and then breezed right through TSA with no line. I ended up sitting in the little seating area with 45 minutes until my flight boarded.

So many people have nightmare experiences at airports around the country. I've experienced plenty of those myself. But not in Trenton.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It felt like a cheat code. Like the level in the video game that you aren't supposed to find but when you do, you're praying there's more of them.

Obviously, every airport can't be like Trenton. It doesn't service flights to all different areas of the country and the number of flights per day is far less than a major airport. That goes without saying.

But for a quick flight to Georgia or a state on the East Coast that you need to visit, it doesn't get much better.

Improvements are also coming to the airport.

Thank me later for exposing this secret airport. You'll be trying to fly out of here any chance you get.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.