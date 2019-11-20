10-year-old dies days after getting shot at NJ football game

PLEASANTVILLE — The 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck at a high school football game on Friday night has died.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, who previously was arrested and charged as the gunman, was charged Wednesday with murder following the death of Micah Tennant.

Prosecutors said Wyatt started shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the home-team side of the stands at the Pleasantville High School football field during the school's game against Camden. Investigators said Wyatt was aiming at Ibn Abdullah, 27, but also struck Micah and a 15-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet.

The 10-year-old was hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner promised to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

"Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss," Tyner said in a written statement. "However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired."

In addition to Wyatt, Abdullah and four others also were charged.

News of Micah's death comes as Pleasantville and Camden were to finish Friday night's game at Lincoln Financial Field. NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson expected Micah's death to be marked with a moment of silence.

“We are all devastated by the news of Micah Tennant’s passing. Tammy and I send our condolences to Dew’s mother, Angela, and everyone who knew and loved him. No child deserves to have their promising life cut short, especially by indiscriminate and senseless gun violence. No parent deserves to bury their child. We will hold Dew’s memory close, and we will remember his name, as we continue our work to make New Jersey safer for all of our families," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Investigators say that Shadid Dixon alerted Wyatt via FaceTime that Abdullah was at the game and told him his location in the stands, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, both of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Shahid Dixon, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with weapon possession and eluding.

