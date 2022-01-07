No toll money, no problem: 10 free bridges connecting NJ and PA

Unlike the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, there is actually some relief when it comes to crossing the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

While many of the major bridges you hear about in our traffic reports are toll crossings, there are 10 New Jersey-Pennsylvania bridges that you don't need to pay to cross.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission oversees many of these crossings, and their method is one that is a foreign concept to those in charge in the Garden State. The group uses revenue generated from larger, more heavily trafficked crossings to maintain the free ones.

Let me repeat that: The DRJTB uses part of the lucrative sums of money from the major, heavy volume crossings like the Ben Franklin Bridge, so we can cross state lines without having to fork over any unnecessary cash.

It's almost as if the commission actually puts the money they receive via tolls to good use.

Imagine the New Jersey Turnpike Authority announcing that the Garden State Parkway, which they oversee, will get rid of tolls at exits because the main checkpoint toll plazas were making so much money?

You probably can't imagine it because it would never happen. The money New Jersey raises via tolls never seems to find its way to where it was supposedly meant to go: Repairing and maintaining the roads.

I'm sure the New Hope, Pennsylvania-based Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has its faults, but I appreciate their efforts in at least making it less obvious that they are constantly trying to reach into our pockets.

Here are the 10 free crossings:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.