Zio's Pizzeria Soft Opens This Month In Evesham, Hiring Cooks And Cashiers Now

Zio's Pizzeria is expected to open in Evesham this month. If you live in the area, you'll remember that nearly two years ago there was a fire damaging the pizza shop that was there before, Montesini Pizzeria, with Zio's now taking over that space.

A soft opening is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th, according to the website.

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Pizza, pasta, steaks...they have it all! And if you're looking for a job, reach out and apply. They're currently looking for people to join the team: pizza cooks, line cooks, and cashiers.

"If you’re hardworking, reliable, energetic, and love being part of a team, we want to hear from you!"

Zio's Pizzeria is located at 221 E. Greentree Road, Unit A. And right next door, you'll find Swirl'in Ice Cream & Cereal Bar, where they have cereal-infused ice cream!

I've been there, and it's delicious! Cinnamon Toast Crunch on vanilla ice cream...YES PLEASE! That was my order, and it was really, really good. And get this, they also have an ice cream donut sandwich!

So you can start your evening at Zio's Pizzeria, and end your night at Swirl'in, both owned by the same person.

Two great places to go...one for dinner and one for dessert!

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The 10 best pizza places in NJ according to our listeners Gallery Credit: Judi Franco