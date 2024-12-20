Cheers! Your top 10 guide to New Jersey’s best NYE celebrations
🎆Celebrations are being held in multiple counties
🎆Events include all price ranges
🎆Links provided
To be honest with you, New Year's Eve has always made me a little anxious. It's a day to reflect on what transpired over the course of the year, while thinking about the uncertainty of what lies ahead.
Another aspect adding to my worries: where to spend my New Year's Eve.
New Jersey offers so many celebratory events, which is great, but narrowing the list down can be quite daunting. That's where I come in!
If you're looking to veer away from the couch countdown, below is a list of 10 destinations to add to your traditions. Some pricey options are featured, but others won't break the bank.
Some events also welcome the kids, so keep reading if you're a parent and want the family to be together to ring in 2025.
SEE ALSO: Major three-city festival will return to NJ in 2025
Did your go-to party make our list?
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's 10 best places to spend NYE
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo