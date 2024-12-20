🎆Celebrations are being held in multiple counties

🎆Events include all price ranges

🎆Links provided

To be honest with you, New Year's Eve has always made me a little anxious. It's a day to reflect on what transpired over the course of the year, while thinking about the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

Another aspect adding to my worries: where to spend my New Year's Eve.

Glasses of champagne at New Year's Eve

New Jersey offers so many celebratory events, which is great, but narrowing the list down can be quite daunting. That's where I come in!

If you're looking to veer away from the couch countdown, below is a list of 10 destinations to add to your traditions. Some pricey options are featured, but others won't break the bank.

Friends celebrating New Year's Eve

Some events also welcome the kids, so keep reading if you're a parent and want the family to be together to ring in 2025.

Did your go-to party make our list?

New Jersey's 10 best places to spend NYE Don't worry, it's not too late to book tickets to these New Jersey NYE events. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce