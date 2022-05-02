Young man from New Jersey was center stage at the NFL draft

If you watched the first round of the NFL draft the other night, you probably noticed that a rather excited young man read the Giants’ first selection instead of the commissioner. That young man was Sam Prince of West Caldwell.

Sam got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity via Make a Wish New Jersey. According to News 12 New Jersey, Prince is a senior at West Essex High School. He suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome – a condition that he has battled since birth. Prince was born with half a heart and one lung. He got a heart transplant in 2011.

As Commissioner Roger Goodell said "Sam is post-heart transplant and feeling stronger than ever as you can see," Goodell told the crowd. "Tonight, his wish to announce Giants' first pick comes true."

The line he got to deliver as the eyes of the football world watched:

"The New York Football Giants select Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive end, Oregon." As Thibodeaux took the stage, Sam jumped around with joy, slapping hands with Thibodeaux who joined Sam in jumping around the stage in an exhibition of unbridled joy.

Making the announcement in front of thousands of people in Las Vegas (and millions on TV) was just part of the wish-fulfillment, however. Sam also got to meet his football idol, Eli Manning, who broke the news about his wish coming true. He also got to meet Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen.

According to CBS 2 New York, Sam hopes to be a sportscaster eventually.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

