Helping kids and families with NO help from the government

My friend Tom Weatherall is the Executive Director for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Thursday night is the annual Gala, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Make-A-Wish spends the money they raise granting wishes for kids who are suffering from terrible illnesses. This organization partners with celebrities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to grant wishes to kids and give them a little bit of sunshine and happiness as they struggle to deal with an overcome their conditions. Wishes of going to Japan, Disney World and Saudi Arabia as well as spending a little time with their favorite sports player.

My wife Jodi and I are proud to play a small role helping this great cause. I hope you will join us.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: