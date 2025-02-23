You’ll find NJ malls empty if you go at this time

People like to say the mall is dead when they haven't actually been to the mall in years. If you're heading there on a weekend you'll find out just how popular it still is.

Although the crowds can be bothersome it's still nice to see the place packed every once in a while. I like dispelling the notion that nobody goes anymore. It feels like one small win for humanity.

Online shopping and getting things delivered same-day can be useful but nothing matches being able to try something on in the store. That's where you know if you like something.

So I'm glad I've found the perfect time to go to the mall to avoid any lines and make it seem like I'm the only one shopping there.

I found that the best time to go is any weeknight around 5 p.m. until closing. It's a shopper's paradise because it's a ghost town. A majority of people are either still at work or don't want to go to the mall directly after their shift.

No joke, you will be one of the only people in the place. Those main corridors that are usually packed to the brim with people on the weekend will have five or six people walking in them.

The stores that you may need to wait 15 minutes to check out at or stand in line for a dressing room will be totally empty. Employees will be more available to help you out because they aren't preoccupied.

It feels like a life hack. You'll be a bit confused to see the mall so empty at first but you'll quickly realize it's to your advantage,

Let's hope the mall never goes obsolete like these stores...

