I tried this NJ restaurant for the first time and now understand the hype
I had heard about this place for years but never tried it out.
Everyone I’ve ever talked to has said it’s one of their favorite places to go and eat.
I even tried going once but the wait time was over an hour so I decided I just couldn’t wait that long.
Looking back on it now, maybe I should have waited.
Because Tommy’s Tavern + Tap absolutely lives up to the hype. It felt like a different world in there.
You want pizza? They have that. How bout a really good burger? They’ve got that too. Delicious wings? Check. Okay but what about sushi? I know it’s hard to believe, but they have that as well.
It’s like a hodgepodge of all your favorite foods in one place. I couldn’t believe it.
They have a giant bar with plenty of seats and big TVs if you want to watch any kind of sporting event. They’ll have them all on.
They also have a signature cocktail menu that you can order from and daily specials too. Check those out if you’re looking for a deal on something.
I ended up having some wings and a barbecue bacon cheeseburger and I couldn’t have been happier with it.
I now understand why they have locations popping up seemingly everywhere around New Jersey and are widely popular. It’s like if your everyday bar you frequent got crossed with a chain restaurant.
Bigger doesn’t always mean better but at Tommy’s the expansive menu and variety of options work really well.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
