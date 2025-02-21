I tried this NJ restaurant for the first time and now understand the hype

I had heard about this place for years but never tried it out.

Everyone I’ve ever talked to has said it’s one of their favorite places to go and eat.

I even tried going once but the wait time was over an hour so I decided I just couldn’t wait that long.

Looking back on it now, maybe I should have waited.

Because Tommy’s Tavern + Tap absolutely lives up to the hype. It felt like a different world in there.

You want pizza? They have that. How bout a really good burger? They’ve got that too. Delicious wings? Check. Okay but what about sushi? I know it’s hard to believe, but they have that as well.

It’s like a hodgepodge of all your favorite foods in one place. I couldn’t believe it.

They have a giant bar with plenty of seats and big TVs if you want to watch any kind of sporting event. They’ll have them all on.

They also have a signature cocktail menu that you can order from and daily specials too. Check those out if you’re looking for a deal on something.

I ended up having some wings and a barbecue bacon cheeseburger and I couldn’t have been happier with it.

I now understand why they have locations popping up seemingly everywhere around New Jersey and are widely popular. It’s like if your everyday bar you frequent got crossed with a chain restaurant.

Bigger doesn’t always mean better but at Tommy’s the expansive menu and variety of options work really well.

