You might run into Bill Spadea at these NJ restaurants

Howell, Springfield, Pequannock, Toms River, Haddon Heights, and Montclair are all on the list for the next week of events.

As you know, my wife Jodi and I are making the rounds around the state meeting and greeting thousands of New Jerseyans.

Jodi and Bill Spadea Jodi and Bill Spadea loading...

The message is simple. We need better policies and stronger leaders at every level of government, especially local.

With hundreds of new candidates running for school board, mayor, council, commissioner, and clerk, it's been a busy campaign season.

The great news is that 2021 saw the election of many brand-new leaders across New Jersey all focused on empowering parents, standing up for small businesses, and keeping the government in check.

The government overreach over the past few years was and is a wake-up call to millions who now know, you simply can't trust the government to stand up for you or your family.

This is highlighted by the aggressive assault on our kids, cops, and small business owners through propaganda and extreme policies pushed by the radical "woke" mob.

Most of the events that I am speaking at take place at restaurants and bars around the state. So, while we're spreading the message of bringing common sense back, we're helping small businesses pay the bills with the patronage of the attendees. It's a win-win.

Here are a few:

Wilson's Pub in Gibbstown, Gloucester County

Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Whiting, Ocean County

Sofia's Italian Restaurant in Springfield, Union County

Bardi's Bar and Grill in Pequannock, Morris County

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey